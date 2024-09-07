Dutch defence minister: shooting down missiles over Ukraine has limited advantages

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans believes that involving partner countries in intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine's west or those approaching their airspace may not be "the most effective way to solve the problem".

Source: Brekelmans in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans noted that the involvement of partner countries in shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine would have "limited advantages".

"Regardless of whether they [advantages] outweigh the risks that may arise. If you deploy, for example, your air defence systems on the border with Ukraine, they will only cover a relatively small area. In that case, it would mean that you would need to have aircraft in the sky to protect Ukraine. Then, of course, there would be a risk of a direct clash between NATO air forces and Russia," Brekelmans said.

The minister added that this is precisely the type of escalation that NATO allies are seeking to prevent.

"I think it is also to Ukraine's advantage that we are trying to prevent it. We should always look for creative ways to help Ukraine. However, we also have to weigh whether the advantages outweigh the risks in each case. So far, there is no difference. This is the approved decision," the minister concluded.

Background:

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine have a "duty" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

The Polish Foreign Ministry clarified that Sikorski expressed his opinion, not the government's stance.

The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what kind of objects they are.

