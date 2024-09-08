Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 15:19
On the night of 7-8 September, Odesa Oblast was subjected to another attack by Russian UAVs launched from the Black Sea. Hits were reported at Vylkove, causing damage to civilian infrastructure as well as a hotel and restaurant.
Source: Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces on Telegram
Details: It is noted that the air-raid warning lasted more than three hours.
No casualties were reported.
The military reminded the public of the importance of rapid response to air-raid warnings.
