Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast

On the night of 7-8 September, Odesa Oblast was subjected to another attack by Russian UAVs launched from the Black Sea. Hits were reported at Vylkove, causing damage to civilian infrastructure as well as a hotel and restaurant.

Source: Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces on Telegram

Details: It is noted that the air-raid warning lasted more than three hours.

No casualties were reported.

The military reminded the public of the importance of rapid response to air-raid warnings.

