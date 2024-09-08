All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor

Oleh PavliukSunday, 8 September 2024, 15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
Dmytro Kuleba and Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, devoted his recent blog post to former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said that he is looking forward to working with his successor, Andrii Sybiha.

Source: Borrel’s blog post titled "Thank you and farewell, Dmytro Kuleba" published on Sunday 8 September, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The EU top diplomat emphasised that Kuleba had one of the most challenging positions in the world as a foreign minister in the middle of "the worst war of aggression on European soil since the Second World War".

Advertisement:

Quote: "He managed this challenge skilfully, in an impressive way, showing remarkable resilience. He always put the Ukrainian people and their cause above anything else," Borrell said.

Borrell recalled joint meetings with Kuleba and his trips to Ukraine, noting that his relationship with the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry "has grown stronger by the day into a real friendship".

He also praised Kuleba's contributions to Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and wished him "all the best for the rest of his career".

Advertisement:

"In the meantime, I am looking forward to working with Andriy Sybiha, who has been given the difficult task of succeeding him. A seasoned diplomat, he has held multiple roles alongside President Zelenskyy and Minister Kuleba," Borrell said.

The EU top diplomat stressed that the European Union will continue to support Kyiv "as long as it takes and with whatever it takes", and also announced a trip to Ukraine before the end of his tenure this autumn.

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs.

The next day, Borrell held the first telephone conversation with the new foreign minister and invited him to the next meeting of the EU Council.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUDmytro Kuleba
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
EU
Portugal urges EU to start preparing for Ukraine's accession – Bloomberg
European Commission allocates €40 million for Ukraine to prepare for winter
Ukraine's accession to EU will require amendments to Constitution
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: