Ukrainian air defence responds to Shahed drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 1 October 2024, 01:57
Ukrainian air defence responds to Shahed drone attack in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence was operating in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30 September-1 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets. 

Please stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."

Details: The authorities also urged people to maintain information silence.

Kyiv Oblastair defence
