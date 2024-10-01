Ukrainian air defence responds to Shahed drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence was operating in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30 September-1 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets.

Please stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."

Details: The authorities also urged people to maintain information silence.

