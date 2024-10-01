Zelenskyy thanks Stoltenberg and congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Ukraine as NATO Secretary General and congratulated his successor, Mark Rutte, on taking up the post.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter on Wednesday, reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he was grateful to Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure as NATO Secretary General.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I deeply appreciate his personal efforts to unite the Allies in helping Ukraine prevail and strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukraine’s course toward NATO membership is irreversible, and we remain committed to that goal."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I wish him success in this new position and look forward to productive cooperation to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and our partnership with the Alliance on Ukraine's path to full membership in NATO."

Background:

On Tuesday, Mark Rutte, former Dutch Prime Minister, officially succeeded Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.

Rutte promised that in his new post, he would seek to fulfil the Alliance's commitments to Ukraine, particularly the irreversibility of its path to NATO membership.

