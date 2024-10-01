New French PM pledges support for Ukraine

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has emphasised France’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression in a policy speech at the National Assembly in which he outlined key political actions for his government.



Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency



Details: Barnier’s pledge that France would remain on the side of the Ukrainian people was greeted with applause in the French parliament.



Quote: "These are people who, for two and a half years since the beginning of the war of aggression, have been fighting and dying to defend their freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We must understand that they are fighting to defend the values that we also share with them."

Speaking more broadly, Barnier said France would continue its efforts to establish peace in every part of the world where conflicts are ongoing.



European Pravda previously reported that the new French Prime Minister had called for "dialogue" with Moscow before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but he later changed his mind.



Key positions in Barnier’s government, which began its work last week, are also held by pro-Ukrainian politicians, including the defence minister and foreign minister.



