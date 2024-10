Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy drones have been detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 05:04.

Background: On the evening of 1 October, Russian forces launched drones targeting various Ukrainian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!