Russians attack Kharkiv and oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring 5 people – photos

The Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 2 October, injuring people, causing fires and damaging garages.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 04:10, the enemy hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. Garages in a garage cooperative were damaged, but no one was injured.

The enemy also hit the town of Derhachi with a guided aerial bomb. Local garages caught fire."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As a result of the Russian strike on Derhachi, five people, including a 14-year-old boy, sustained shrapnel wounds and an acute stress reaction.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on telegram

In addition, at 04:10, the Russians hit the Malodanylivka hromada with guided aerial bombs – a grass fire broke out on an area of 1 hectare in the village of Cherkaska Lozova. The fire has been extinguished; there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on telegram

Updated: The State Emergency Service later added that fires had broken out in three garages in the town of Derhachi over an area of 100 square metres. Two cars were burnt out and four more damaged.

Windows in three two-storey apartment buildings were also damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At another location, a grass fire broke out over an open area of 1 hectare.

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, a strike on an open area caused dry grass to catch fire over an area of 2 hectares.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two garages in a garage cooperative were destroyed in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. There were no casualties or fires.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 1-2 October, the Russians attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.

