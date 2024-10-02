All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Kharkiv and oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring 5 people – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 October 2024, 07:09
Russians attack Kharkiv and oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring 5 people – photos

The Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 2 October, injuring people, causing fires and damaging garages.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 04:10, the enemy hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. Garages in a garage cooperative were damaged, but no one was injured.

Advertisement:

The enemy also hit the town of Derhachi with a guided aerial bomb. Local garages caught fire."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As a result of the Russian strike on Derhachi, five people, including a 14-year-old boy, sustained shrapnel wounds and an acute stress reaction.

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on telegram

In addition, at 04:10, the Russians hit the Malodanylivka hromada with guided aerial bombs – a grass fire broke out on an area of 1 hectare in the village of Cherkaska Lozova. The fire has been extinguished; there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on telegram

Updated: The State Emergency Service later added that fires had broken out in three garages in the town of Derhachi over an area of 100 square metres. Two cars were burnt out and four more damaged.

Windows in three two-storey apartment buildings were also damaged. 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At another location, a grass fire broke out over an open area of 1 hectare.

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, a strike on an open area caused dry grass to catch fire over an area of 2 hectares.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two garages in a garage cooperative were destroyed in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. There were no casualties or fires.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 1-2 October, the Russians attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv OblastKharkivfire
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with MLRS: 2 injured, including ambulance worker – photos
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, among them volunteers – photo
Russians fire all available weapons at Vovchansk plant liberated by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: