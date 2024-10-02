Ukrainians protest in Vienna against far right joining Austrian government

Fifty Ukrainian activists protested in Vienna on 1 October against a possible government coalition with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria.

Source: Austrian newspaper Der Standard, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The politically active Ukrainian community in Vienna organised a demonstration in Vienna’s city centre on the evening of 1 October to mark the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine.

About 50 Ukrainians chanted "No coalition with the FPÖ!" and "Better SPÖ than FPÖ!" near the Federal Chancellery and the presidential palace. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) could potentially form a coalition with Chancellor Karl Nehammer's Austrian People's Party, which has been in power until now, and thus prevent a government aligned with the far right.

"There is no future for Austria and a peaceful and free Europe in a coalition with the FPÖ," said activist Mykhailo Karioti of the Ukrainian association Mriya.

Karioti called on Chancellor Karl Nehammer to form a coalition with democratic and pro-European forces. Karioti noted that Austria should have a "real chancellor" who would defend the country's independence from Moscow and Putin.

Background:

The far-right pro-Russian Freedom Party of Austria came out on top in the elections on 29 September with about 29% of the vote.

As the far right lacks the votes for a single majority, it needs to reach an agreement with other parties.

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, who has the power to choose the party that will form the new government, has already hinted that it may not be the far right.

