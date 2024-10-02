All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainians protest in Vienna against far right joining Austrian government

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 10:01
Ukrainians protest in Vienna against far right joining Austrian government
activist Mykhailo Karioti of the Ukrainian association Mriya. Stock photo: his Instagram

Fifty Ukrainian activists protested in Vienna on 1 October against a possible government coalition with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria.

Source: Austrian newspaper Der Standard, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The politically active Ukrainian community in Vienna organised a demonstration in Vienna’s city centre on the evening of 1 October to mark the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

About 50 Ukrainians chanted "No coalition with the FPÖ!" and "Better SPÖ than FPÖ!" near the Federal Chancellery and the presidential palace. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) could potentially form a coalition with Chancellor Karl Nehammer's Austrian People's Party, which has been in power until now, and thus prevent a government aligned with the far right.

"There is no future for Austria and a peaceful and free Europe in a coalition with the FPÖ," said activist Mykhailo Karioti of the Ukrainian association Mriya.

Read more on the topic: Can Austria avoid becoming pro-Russian after the far right triumph?

Advertisement:

Karioti called on Chancellor Karl Nehammer to form a coalition with democratic and pro-European forces. Karioti noted that Austria should have a "real chancellor" who would defend the country's independence from Moscow and Putin.

Background:

  • The far-right pro-Russian Freedom Party of Austria came out on top in the elections on 29 September with about 29% of the vote.
  • As the far right lacks the votes for a single majority, it needs to reach an agreement with other parties. 
  • Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, who has the power to choose the party that will form the new government, has already hinted that it may not be the far right.

Support UP or become our patron!

AustriaUkrainians
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Austria
Ukraine's Embassy in Vienna suspends work due to a bomb threat
Tests on upgraded Ukrainian cargo ship Kapitan Antypov completed
Austria ready to become platform for negotiations and recalls Putin's "peaceful" statements
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: