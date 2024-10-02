Russians strike Sloviansk yet again: hotel hit, civilian injured
Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:13
Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 October, hitting a hotel and leaving one person injured.
Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, on social media
Details: The city came under Russian fire at around 05:00.
A hotel in the Molochar district was hit.
The bombardment left one person injured and damaged houses.
