Estonian government discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, media says

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 October 2024, 14:48
Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur says that the country's government has discussed the possibility of sending its military personnel on non-combat missions to Ukraine’s west, but no specific decision has been made yet.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polskie Radio

Details: The minister said no specific decision has been made yet because Estonia must first ensure the safety of its instructors.

Quote: "If we had a large contingent, say, a brigade-sized unit with equipment, it would be a very significant target for the Russians."

More details: Pevkur emphasised that the decision to send troops to Ukraine must be made in consensus among NATO member countries.

"We need to consider all the details: the measures for the protection of forces, as well as logistics. Therefore, we are currently continuing training in Poland and the United Kingdom. We will see how this situation develops," he noted.

Pevkur concluded that the allies are making every effort to ensure Ukraine can win the war.

Background:

  • On 2 October, it was reported that former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believed the country should send troops to help train and support the Ukrainian army.
  • The discussion about the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, who acknowledged in February that he had proposed that Western nations send their troops to Ukraine.
  • Some countries, particularly the Baltic states, have publicly either supported this idea or expressed interest in it. However, the vast majority, including the former Secretary General of the Alliance, rejected such a possibility.
  • In May, the New York Times reported that some NATO member countries were privately discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces and assist them with equipment repairs.

