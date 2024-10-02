Zelenskyy: Our warriors ensure really tangible damage to occupier

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian troops are exhausting Russian forces in the east of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 2 October

Details: The president stated that on Tuesday he already spoke several times with commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky. First of all, it was about Donetsk Oblast and areas where it is especially difficult now.

Quote: "Every week, in spite of everything, our warriors ensure really tangible damage to the occupier, and this is the most important thing – to exhaust the enemy and secure Ukraine's ability to convince our partners of the steps that can radically, strategically change the military situation."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine really needs determination and long-range capabilities from partners.

Quote: "There is not enough pressure on Russia now, and that is why – and only why – the Russian authorities do not take diplomacy seriously. More strength is needed."

