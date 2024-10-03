Russian airstrike in Kharkiv Oblast damages houses and power grids – photos
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 01:16
A Russian airstrike on the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast has damaged five houses and power grids.
Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster, with reference to Viktor Kovalenko, Head of Zolochiv hromada
Details: Kovalenko reported that five houses and power grids were damaged due to the airstrike.
He said the residents were not affected.
