Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Ivano-Frankivsk

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the city of Ivano-Frankivsk during an air-raid warning on the night of 2-3 October.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi; Suspilne Ivano-Frankivsk

Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 01:36 a.m.

An air-raid warning was issued at 01:11.

Updated: Explosions were heard again in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 02:32.

Explosions were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk.

