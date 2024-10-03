Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Ivano-Frankivsk
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 02:34
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the city of Ivano-Frankivsk during an air-raid warning on the night of 2-3 October.
Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi; Suspilne Ivano-Frankivsk
Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 01:36 a.m.
An air-raid warning was issued at 01:11.
Updated: Explosions were heard again in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 02:32.
Explosions were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk.
