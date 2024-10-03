US State Department backs Ukrainian investigation into largest known execution of POWs by Russia

The US Department of State has stated that it considers Ukraine's investigation into the largest mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces to be appropriate.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing

Quote from Miller: "We have seen the reports [about the execution of Ukrainian POWs].

I don’t have any independent information with which to confirm that. I think it’s appropriate that Ukraine conduct the investigation that they’ve announced."

Details: Meanwhile, in a broader context, Miller noted that "we have seen Russia commit horrific acts since the beginning of this conflict [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine]".

Background: Russian soldiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war dead near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast. This is the largest known execution of Ukrainian POWs on the battlefield.

