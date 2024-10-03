All Sections
Russian attack on Nikopol district damages business premises and high voltage transmission line

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 October 2024, 07:37
Stock photo from Telegram of State Emergency Service

The Russian military has shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging premises belonging to a business and a high voltage transmission line, and causing a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the enemy attacked Nikopol district. They shelled Pokrovsk hromada with heavy artillery. It was also restless in Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Business premises and a high voltage transmission line were damaged."  

Details: Lysak added that no people had been killed or injured.

