Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 October 2024, 08:20
Total of 142 combat clashes occur on battlefield while Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues

A total of 142 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russian forces most actively attacking on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 October

Quote: "Yesterday, the enemy launched 69 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 126 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 4,543 attacks, including 132 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The aggressor targeted airstrikes, particularly near the settlements of Yastrubyne, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Kucherivka, Richky, Ulanove, Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Cherkaska Lozova, Derhachi, Lisna Stinka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Chunyshyne, Cherneshchyna, Yampolivka, Nykyforivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Bohoiavlenka, Katerynivka, Sloviansk, Urozhaine, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kozatske."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted two assaults.

On the Kupiansk front, 14 Russian attacks occurred over the past day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 14 times.

On the Siversk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions throughout the day.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 20 attacks.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian assaults and offensive actions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 27 Russian attacks.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the village of Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked while moving toward the city of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

Background: Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Kursk Oblastwarcombat actionGeneral Staff
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Kursk operation poses strategic dilemma for Putin – senior NATO official
Former Dutch Defence Minister: Kursk operation will be studied in military academies worldwide
Russian FSB fights in Kursk Oblast – ISW
