Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, paid a visit to soldiers from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav".

Quote: "I’m working in one of the hottest areas of the front. Ukrainian soldiers continue to bravely restrain the Russian aggressor, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy."

"Taking this opportunity, I awarded the soldiers of the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade, who demonstrate endurance and professionalism, destroying the invaders."

Details: Syrskyi also stated that while visiting the brigade, he took a number of steps to improve the stability and efficacy of defence.

