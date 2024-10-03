All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits one of hottest spots on battlefield – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 October 2024, 11:20
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits one of hottest spots on battlefield – photos
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, paid a visit to soldiers from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav".

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook  

Quote: "I’m working in one of the hottest areas of the front. Ukrainian soldiers continue to bravely restrain the Russian aggressor, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook 

"Taking this opportunity, I awarded the soldiers of the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade, who demonstrate endurance and professionalism, destroying the invaders."

 
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook 
 
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook 

Details: Syrskyi also stated that while visiting the brigade, he took a number of steps to improve the stability and efficacy of defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

combat actionOleksandr Syrskyi
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
combat action
Total of 142 combat clashes occur on battlefield while Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues
Russians occupy Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32 – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: