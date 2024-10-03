All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian boxer Usyk shows his preparations for rematch with Tyson Fury – video

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 October 2024, 16:35
Ukrainian boxer Usyk shows his preparations for rematch with Tyson Fury – video
Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk, the world heavyweight boxing champion, surprised followers on social media with a video from his training sessions.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: It is apparent that in addition to professional skills, the athlete is a pretty good singer. In the recording, the Ukrainian boxer sings Liubyla ("You Loved") by the Ukrainian band Boombox during training.

Advertisement:

On 21 December, Usyk will face Tyson Fury in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. 

Oleksandr won the title of absolute champion by a separate decision in his previous fight on 19 May.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
sport
Soldier with amputated wrist ascends Mount Kazbek, climbs 5,000 metres in 2 days – video
High jumper Mahuchikh and wrestler Yakushenko named September's best athletes by Ukrainian Olympic Committee
Ukraine outraged by IOC presidential candidate's view on Russian athletes
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: