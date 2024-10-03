Ukrainian boxer Usyk shows his preparations for rematch with Tyson Fury – video

Oleksandr Usyk, the world heavyweight boxing champion, surprised followers on social media with a video from his training sessions.

Details: It is apparent that in addition to professional skills, the athlete is a pretty good singer. In the recording, the Ukrainian boxer sings Liubyla ("You Loved") by the Ukrainian band Boombox during training.

On 21 December, Usyk will face Tyson Fury in a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr won the title of absolute champion by a separate decision in his previous fight on 19 May.

