Ukrainian Foreign Minister on talks with US Secretary of State: Discussed steps that will lead to historic decisions

During a phone call, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the outcomes of President Zelenskyy's visit to the United States and coordinated "further steps that will lead to historic decisions" and bring Ukraine closer to victory.

Source: Sybiha's post on X (Twitter)

Details: As the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, the phone conversation followed up on Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

Advertisement:

The foreign ministers coordinated "further steps that will lead to historic decisions and bring our victory closer", Sybiha added.

The US side has not yet provided details of the conversation.

Background:

During his visit to the US, Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

He presented them all with the Victory Plan, which, according to the Ukrainian side, will allow Ukraine to gain the necessary advantage on the battlefield.

Bloomberg reported that the Victory Plan, which has not been publicly disclosed, includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and commitments from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!