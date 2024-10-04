Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,230 troops killed and wounded and 288 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 657,940 (+1,230) military personnel;

8,908 (+15) tanks;

17,627 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;

18,965 (+59) artillery systems;

1,212 (+8) multiple-launch rocket systems;

965 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

16,494 (+101) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

25,820 (+70) vehicles and tankers;

3,333 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

