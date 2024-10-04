Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
Friday, 4 October 2024, 07:45
Russian forces have lost 1,230 troops killed and wounded and 288 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 657,940 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 8,908 (+15) tanks;
- 17,627 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,965 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,212 (+8) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 965 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,494 (+101) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,820 (+70) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,333 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
