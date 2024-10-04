All Sections
European Parliament elects new head of committee for cooperation with Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 4 October 2024, 08:44
stock photo: getty images

Finnish member of the European Parliament (MEP) Pekka Toveri has been elected as the new chair of the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee, a key instrument for cooperation between the European Parliament and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the country's parliament).

Source: Toveri on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: After his election, Toveri highlighted the numerous challenges in his new position but expressed optimism, noting that "fortunately, there is very broad support for Ukraine in the parliament".

"If we look at the previous European Parliament composition that supported Ukraine, the vast majority [of MEPs] remain in the same position. So I am confident that we can count on such support in the future… All our work will be based on what Ukraine needs. This will be the foundation of our efforts," Toveri later stated in response to a question from a correspondent of the Ukrinform news agency.

The MEP noted that he would like to meet with his Ukrainian counterparts from the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible to establish the agenda for bilateral cooperation. 

In response to a question from journalists regarding clarification on his priorities in his role as chair of the European Parliament's committee on relations with Ukraine, Toveri emphasised that he would not be working alone but as part of a large group of like-minded individuals who support Ukraine.

"This is energy security. After all, winter is approaching very quickly. This is military support and what will happen to it after the elections in the United States. Even if the United States decides [to reduce it] after the presidential elections, we need to take care of this in Europe, fill the gap and continue supporting Ukraine," Toveri stressed.

He also highlighted that for Ukraine, as for any country at war, a key issue remains maintaining the unity of society and political forces. Toveri  said such unity is essential for preserving Ukraine's freedom and independence.

For reference: Pekka Toveri is the former chief of Finnish military intelligence.

Background

  • In September, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for Ukraine to be allowed to strike military targets in Russia. 
  • In July, the European Parliament adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine, condemning Orbán's "peacemaking" actions.

