The regional office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has been set on fire.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: It is noted that on 3 October, the regional FSB office in Novosibirsk burned down after an improvised incendiary device was thrown through a broken window.

Quote: "Similar events inside the aggressor state are becoming more frequent, as the number of people willing to take desperate actions against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing."

