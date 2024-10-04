All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 October 2024, 10:31
FSB office set on fire in Novosibirsk, Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – video
FSB regional office. Screenshot from DIU

The regional office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has been set on fire.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: It is noted that on 3 October, the regional FSB office in Novosibirsk burned down after an improvised incendiary device was thrown through a broken window.

Quote: "Similar events inside the aggressor state are becoming more frequent, as the number of people willing to take desperate actions against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing."

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainewar
