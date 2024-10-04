All Sections
Ukraine's UAV forces destroy Russian pontoon crossing in Luhansk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 October 2024, 10:56
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces picture from Facebook

Personnel from Ukraine’s aerial reconnaissance forces have destroyed a pontoon crossing used by the Russians on the Luhansk front.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Details: Operators from the 412th Unmanned Systems Battalion Nemesis destroyed the pontoon crossing, which the Russian troops had been using to transport their reinforcements and ammunition, on the Luhansk front.

Luhansk Oblastwardrones
