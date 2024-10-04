Ukraine's UAV forces destroy Russian pontoon crossing in Luhansk Oblast – video
Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:56
Personnel from Ukraine’s aerial reconnaissance forces have destroyed a pontoon crossing used by the Russians on the Luhansk front.
Source: Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine
Details: Operators from the 412th Unmanned Systems Battalion Nemesis destroyed the pontoon crossing, which the Russian troops had been using to transport their reinforcements and ammunition, on the Luhansk front.
