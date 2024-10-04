Russians attack Ukraine's energy facilities in 6 oblasts

Power outages occurred in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts due to attacks and combat operations during the past day.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

The building of a substation was damaged due to an attack, resulting in power cuts for substations, residential consumers and one energy facility in Sumy Oblast. Power has been restored. Meanwhile, six workers sustained blast injuries. All the people who were injured have been taken to hospital.

In Chernihiv Oblast, residential consumers lost power due to attacks on overhead lines and substations. A total of 4,817 households were left without electricity, with power now partially restored.

An unexploded shell was discovered while inspecting the area around a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has been removed.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a substation and residential consumers lost power for technical reasons. The power supply has been restored.

A power engineer stepped on a mine while working in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in an injury to one of his lower limbs. He has been taken to hospital.

