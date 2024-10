The city of Toretsk. Photo: DeepStateMap

DeepState, a group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have advanced in three settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including the city of Toretsk.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Maksymilianivka, Tsukuryne, Toretsk, near Miasozharivka and Pishchane."

