Russians lose another 1250 of their soldiers
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 08:00
Ukraine's defence forces killed another 1,250 Russian soldiers and destroyed 55 of their artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 660,220 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 8,919 (+3) tanks;
- 17,679 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,092 (+55) artillery systems;
- 1,216 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 970 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,578 (+49) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,006 (+101) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,363 (+19) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!