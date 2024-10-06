All Sections
Russians lose another 1250 of their soldiers

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 08:00
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces killed another 1,250 Russian soldiers and destroyed 55 of their artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 660,220 (+1,250) military personnel;
  • 8,919 (+3) tanks;
  • 17,679 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,092 (+55) artillery systems;
  • 1,216 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 970 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 16,578 (+49) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,006 (+101) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,363 (+19) special vehicles and other equipment.

