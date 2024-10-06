Russians bombarded Ukraine over 5,000 times on 5 October

Russian forces have conducted 5,130 attacks on Ukrainian territory over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 October

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed a total of 169 times over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Updated information indicates that the Russians carried out 82 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas on 5 October, including dropping 130 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 1,410 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,130 bombardments, including 144 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians targeted the settlements of Volfyne, Obody, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Vysoka Yaruha, Berestove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Horokhuvatka, Nyzhche Solone, Pershotravneve, Shyikivka, Kramatorsk, Ivanivske, Dyliivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Yablunivka, Panteleimonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka and Lvove.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two artillery units at their firing positions and three ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!