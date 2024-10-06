All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians bombarded Ukraine over 5,000 times on 5 October

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 09:11
Russians bombarded Ukraine over 5,000 times on 5 October
A Ukrainian rocket artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have conducted 5,130 attacks on Ukrainian territory over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 October

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed a total of 169 times over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Updated information indicates that the Russians carried out 82 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas on 5 October, including dropping 130 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 1,410 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,130 bombardments, including 144 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians targeted the settlements of Volfyne, Obody, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Vysoka Yaruha, Berestove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Horokhuvatka, Nyzhche Solone, Pershotravneve, Shyikivka, Kramatorsk, Ivanivske, Dyliivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Yablunivka, Panteleimonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka and Lvove.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two artillery units at their firing positions and three ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

attackwar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
attack
Russian army attacks Sumy Oblast 50 times, one civilian injured
Russian troops strike Nikopol district over 20 times, injuring one civilian
One person killed and two others injured in overnight Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: