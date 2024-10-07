All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Kharkiv and its oblast with guided bombs, injuring people

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 7 October 2024, 00:18
Russians attack Kharkiv and its oblast with guided bombs, injuring people
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the evening of 7 October, injuring three people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy is attacking Kharkiv with GABs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please be careful. Repeat strikes are possible!"

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov clarified that a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district's forest park in Kharkiv at around 23:10. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the Russians struck Cherkaska Lozova with a guided aerial bomb at 23:15. 

A house was damaged. 

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that three people were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Kharkiv
Dutch Defence Minister arrives in Kharkiv – photos
Number of casualties in guided bomb attack on Kharkiv increases to 12, including children – photos, video
High-voltage transmission lines damaged in Kharkiv suburbs due to Russian strike
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: