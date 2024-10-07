Russians attack Kharkiv and its oblast with guided bombs, injuring people

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the evening of 7 October, injuring three people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "The enemy is attacking Kharkiv with GABs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please be careful. Repeat strikes are possible!"

Details: Syniehubov clarified that a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district's forest park in Kharkiv at around 23:10. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the Russians struck Cherkaska Lozova with a guided aerial bomb at 23:15.

A house was damaged.

Early reports indicate that three people were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.

