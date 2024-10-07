Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 270 pieces of equipment in one day
Monday, 7 October 2024, 07:29
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded, 14 tanks and 64 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 661,630 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 8,933 (+14) tanks;
- 17,710 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,156 (+64) artillery systems;
- 1,223 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 972 (+2) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,643 (+65) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,615 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,102 (+96) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,364 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
