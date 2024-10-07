All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player makes her debut in WTA Top 100, another moves up one place

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 October 2024, 08:45
Ukrainian tennis player makes her debut in WTA Top 100, another moves up one place
Yuliia Starodubtseva. Photo: Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released an updated ranking of players on 7 October.

Source: WTA 

Details: Marta Kostiuk has moved up one position and remains the number one ranked player in Ukraine. Yuliia Starodubtseva made her debut in the top 100, updating her personal best. Elina Svitolina moved up in the rankings. Anhelina Kalinina, Daiana Yastremska and Lesia Tsurenko dropped slightly.

Iga Świątek of Poland remains the world number one. She starts her 124th week in this position. There were minimal changes in the top 10.

