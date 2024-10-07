All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bishop from Ternopil to become youngest Vatican cardinal

Alyona PavliykMonday, 7 October 2024, 11:55
Bishop from Ternopil to become youngest Vatican cardinal
Bishop Mykola Bychok from Ternopil. Stock photo: Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Pope Francis has chosen Bishop Mykola Bychok of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church as one of 21 new cardinals who will join the body that will elect his successor.

Source: CNN; Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church 

Details: Mykola Bychok is a native of Ternopil who lives in Australia. He has been the Bishop of the Eparchy of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church since 2020.

Advertisement:

At 44, Mykola Bychok will be the youngest cardinal.

"I, as many others, have received this news with great surprise. I am certainly feeling excited because this appointment is a great privilege. This is not a privilege granted to me personally, but a privilege granted by Pope Francis to the entire Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the Catholic Church in Australia," commented Mykola.

On 8 December, the Pope will hold a Consistory – a gathering of the Sacred College of Cardinals – to create the new cardinals.

Advertisement:

In choosing these new cardinals, Pope Francis has abandoned the old unwritten rule under which bishops of certain dioceses became cardinals automatically. Instead, he has given the title to bishops from the "periphery".

Cardinals are second in command to the Pope, acting as his advisers and holding the highest positions in the Vatican. They also elect the new Pope. Although only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in elections, all are welcome to attend meetings.

Support UP or become our patron!

churchVaticanTernopil
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
church
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head warns Europeans: Putin won't stop at Ukraine, this is also your war
Ban on religious organisations linked to Russia may put end to Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses new law on spiritual independence with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: