Everyone wants the war in Ukraine to end: the question is how – EU chief diplomat

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 7 October 2024, 13:31
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that everyone wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, first and foremost the Ukrainians themselves, but the main question is how exactly this will happen.

Source: Borrell in an interview with Spanish media outlet 20 minutos, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell noted that without Western support, Ukraine would not last long against Russia, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would achieve his goals.

"Many people want the war to end as soon as possible. First of all, the Ukrainians themselves. But the main thing is how. If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will end in two weeks and Putin will achieve his goals. But do we want that for the sake of Ukrainians and the security of us Europeans?" Borrell said.

He stressed that everything possible must be done to ensure that future peace talks, "when the time comes", are held on terms favourable to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Background:

