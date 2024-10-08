Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 47 artillery systems in one day
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 47 artillery systems and 30 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 662,970 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 8,940 (+7) tanks;
- 17,740 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,203 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,223 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 973 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,686 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,618 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,185 (+83) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,373 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
