Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 47 artillery systems in one day

Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 47 artillery systems and 30 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 662,970 (+1,340) military personnel;

8,940 (+7) tanks;

17,740 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;

19,203 (+47) artillery systems;

1,223 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

973 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

16,686 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,618 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,185 (+83) vehicles and tankers;

3,373 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

