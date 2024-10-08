All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 18 attack drones and one returns to Russia

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 09:08
Ukraine's air defence downs 18 attack drones and one returns to Russia
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack on Odesa Oblast using two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 7-8 October, along with an assault on other Ukrainian oblasts involving 19 strike drones launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 18 of the drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, all enemy drones were neutralised in Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil oblasts. [A total of] 18 were downed by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces, while one drone returned to Russia."

Background: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Chornomorsk during a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 October.

