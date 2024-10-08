Russians attack energy facilities in 7 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts over the past 24 hours due to hostilities and bombardments.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: An overhead power line went out of service in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast for technological reasons, resulting in a power outage for substations and household consumers. The power supply has been restored.

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, power engineers have restored power to 2,564 consumers who were disconnected from the grid due to hostilities and technological disruptions.

As of this morning, 546 settlements remain partially or completely without power due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

In addition, a repair crew came under fire in Kharkiv Oblast while carrying out repairs. There were no casualties.

Advertisement:

Adverse weather conditions caused power outages in 26 settlements in Sumy Oblast, five in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and one in Cherkasy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!