All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia's hybrid destabilising activities will not hinder EU's support for Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 October 2024, 13:36
Russia's hybrid destabilising activities will not hinder EU's support for Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

The EU, amid increasing instances of Russia's destabilising activities, has stated that these actions will not affect its resolve to support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy 

Details: The EU has recorded an increase in a wide range of actions against the EU and its member states, including cyberattacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, arson, vandalism, and sabotage, including against critical infrastructure, as well as the use of migration issues and other destructive actions.

Advertisement:

The statement said that Russia had also continued to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and carry out physical attacks on people in the EU. 

Quote: "These malicious activities are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign directed by Russia as an attempt to divide our society, destabilise and weaken the EU and its Member States and our resilience as well as to undermine our support to Ukraine and its ability to defend itself. 

This will not succeed: we will act united and determined to address these activities and hold perpetrators accountable. Our support to Ukraine will remain solid and unwavering for as long as it takes."

Advertisement:

More details: It is noted that with today's decision to establish a special system of restrictive measures in connection with Russia's destabilising activities, the EU is taking another decisive step.

Quote: "We will continue to strengthen our resilience, work closely with our partners, and make full use of the EU Hybrid Toolbox, including diplomatic and restrictive measures, as well as all available instruments, to prevent, deter and respond to Russia’s hybrid activities."

Background

  • Recently, the Moldovan authorities exposed a Russian-backed operation involving 130,000 Moldovan citizens aimed at influencing the vote in the referendum on accession to the European Union.
  • In the summer, NATO stated that Russia's hybrid operations and cyberattacks were grounds to activate Article 5.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
EU
EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia for destabilisation abroad
EU is looking for ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on €6 billion for Ukraine's defence
Media: EU Commission may publish progress report on candidate countries on 30 October
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: