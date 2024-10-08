Russia's hybrid destabilising activities will not hinder EU's support for Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

The EU, amid increasing instances of Russia's destabilising activities, has stated that these actions will not affect its resolve to support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Details: The EU has recorded an increase in a wide range of actions against the EU and its member states, including cyberattacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, arson, vandalism, and sabotage, including against critical infrastructure, as well as the use of migration issues and other destructive actions.

The statement said that Russia had also continued to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and carry out physical attacks on people in the EU.

Quote: "These malicious activities are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign directed by Russia as an attempt to divide our society, destabilise and weaken the EU and its Member States and our resilience as well as to undermine our support to Ukraine and its ability to defend itself.

This will not succeed: we will act united and determined to address these activities and hold perpetrators accountable. Our support to Ukraine will remain solid and unwavering for as long as it takes."

More details: It is noted that with today's decision to establish a special system of restrictive measures in connection with Russia's destabilising activities, the EU is taking another decisive step.

Quote: "We will continue to strengthen our resilience, work closely with our partners, and make full use of the EU Hybrid Toolbox, including diplomatic and restrictive measures, as well as all available instruments, to prevent, deter and respond to Russia’s hybrid activities."

Background:

Recently, the Moldovan authorities exposed a Russian-backed operation involving 130,000 Moldovan citizens aimed at influencing the vote in the referendum on accession to the European Union.

In the summer, NATO stated that Russia's hybrid operations and cyberattacks were grounds to activate Article 5.

