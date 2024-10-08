Number injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five, two people killed – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: SES in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on 8 October. Two people were killed and at least five were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; spokesman for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office Dmytro Chubenko

Details: Terekhov said the Russians hit a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district with guided aerial bombs. He later added that one person was killed in the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Photo: SES in Kharkiv Oblast

Update: At 17:20, Syniehubov reported that two people had been killed and several injured, and that emergency services were working at the site of the strike.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Photo: SES in Kharkiv Oblast

Syniehubov later specified that the Russians had struck open areas with four guided aerial bombs.

"The dead are a civilian man and woman, whose identities are being established. They were outside at the time [of the attack]. At least three people were injured," Syniehubov said.

Some time later, Syniehubov reported that the Russian army had launched six guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast. Five affected areas have been identified.

According to Syniehubov, one bomb exploded in an open area in the Saltivskyi district, killing a woman and a man, both aged 70, who were passing by.

Fifteen apartment buildings in the Saltivskyi area have been damaged in the attack. Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the process of boarding up broken windows would begin in the evening. Staff from the Administrative Services Centre will be on site tomorrow morning to help residents complete their paperwork for the eRecovery programme.

The Russians also targeted the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv’s suburbs. The strike caused damage to a private residential building, but fortunately, the Russian ordnance failed to detonate. All specialist services are working at the scene.

Update: At 19:04, Terekhov reported that the number of people injured has risen to five.

The prosecutor's office also stated that according to early information, the Russians employed FAB-250 aerial bombs with Unified gliding and correction modules in the attack from the settlement of Tomarovka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Two Su-34 aircraft were used for the strike.

Quote from Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "In Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district, an aviation munition hit near a pond in a densely populated residential area. Two people were killed: a woman, 69, and a man, 73. Five more people were injured. Several apartment buildings were damaged."



