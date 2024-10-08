Russians hit civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man, 71, killed

A Russian FPV drone hit a civilian vehicle in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a man, 71, and injuring a woman aged 67.



Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Oblast Military Administration



Quote: "A man, 71, was killed, and a woman, 67, was injured in the enemy attack."



Details: The pensioners were driving through the village of Prymorske when their car was hit by the FPV drone. The man lost his life on the spot, while the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.



