US military provides Congress with list of weapons Ukraine has repeatedly requested – CNN

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 October 2024, 00:33
JASSM air-to-ground missile. Photo: Getty Images

Christopher Cavoli, the Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces in Europe, has compiled a list of weapons systems that the US possesses that could help Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Source: CNN with reference to sources

Quote: "In an annex attached to a classified report about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy that was delivered to Congress early last month, Gen. Chris Cavoli outlined a list of US capabilities that could help the Ukrainian military fight more effectively."

Details: The list, according to CNN's sources, includes the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), which is highly accurate and has a range that varies by modification, and a communications system known as Link 16, a data exchange network used by the US and NATO that is supposed to allow for more seamless communication between combat systems and is particularly useful for command and control of air and anti-missile defence.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested both of these weapons, another source familiar with its requests told CNN.

Cavoli’s list does not explain why the US has not provided the systems he believes would be valuable. However, US officials have previously expressed concern about sensitive US technology falling into Russian hands, which one source said is likely the case with the Link 16 system.

Air-to-surface missiles fired from fighter jets may not be useful to the Ukrainians unless they achieve a certain level of air superiority, the source added.

"Nearly three years into the war, the Ukrainians are still pleading with the US to provide more advanced weaponry and lift restrictions on how long-range missile systems provided by the US can be used. And with the US presidential election less than one month away, the future of the US’ support for Ukraine is uncertain, even as the US says it is working to make sure Ukraine has what it needs to last them through at least the end of 2025," CNN said.

weaponsUSAUkrainewar
