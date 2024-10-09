Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. It has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, 4 tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles and 19 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it has become necessary to adjust some of the items of total enemy losses, specifically strategic and tactical UAVs and fixed-wing aircraft. The total figure has been adjusted and losses per day are presented as usual."
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 664,120 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 8,944 (+4) tanks;
- 17,751 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,222 (+19) artillery systems;
- 1,223 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 973 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,718 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,618 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,240 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,385 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!