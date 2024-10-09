Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. It has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, 4 tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles and 19 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it has become necessary to adjust some of the items of total enemy losses, specifically strategic and tactical UAVs and fixed-wing aircraft. The total figure has been adjusted and losses per day are presented as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 664,120 (+1,150) military personnel;

8,944 (+4) tanks;

17,751 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

19,222 (+19) artillery systems;

1,223 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

973 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

16,718 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,618 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,240 (+55) vehicles and tankers;

3,385 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

