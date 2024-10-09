Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions

An artillery system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 172 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The situation remains challenging as Russian forces hold the advantage in manpower and equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 October

Quote: "The situation on the battlefield remains difficult. The enemy, using its advantage in manpower and equipment, is attacking our positions relentlessly. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding off the occupiers' pressure and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 172 combat clashes were recorded over the past day."

Details: Over the past day, the Russians launched one missile strike using 3 missiles and 82 airstrikes, including 137 guided aerial bombs. They struck Ukraine 3,460 times, including 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 1,190 kamikaze drones.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted four assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia. They also attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure.

On the Kupiansk front, 18 attacks occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 19 times, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Vyshneve, Novovodiane, Torske, Nevske, Novosadove and Dibrova.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked four times near the settlements of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces, actively supported by aircraft, launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 37 Russian assaults and offensive actions toward the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of Russian attacks occurred near Selydove and Lysivka.

On the Kurakhiv front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 40 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance most actively near the settlements of Katerynivka and Antonivka. They also attacked Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhivka, Izmailivka, Hostre, Kurakhove and Vodiane.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the village of Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces launched two assaults on Ukraine’s defence forces' positions near the settlements of Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked six times.

"The operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The enemy's aircraft continue to destroy its own villages and towns. Russian aircraft conducted 10 airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs on their own territory over the past day," the General Staff reported.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Ukraine’s Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery over the past day struck five areas where the Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as one air defence system and one command post belonging to the Russians.

