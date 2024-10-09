Ramstein meeting to be postponed

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as Ramstein-format meetings), which was to take place on 12 October at the level of the country leaders, has been postponed.

Source: Radio Liberty, with reference to sources at NATO headquarters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted, the new date is still being determined.

Background:

It was assumed that US President Joe Biden would chair the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany on 12 October, which was to meet for the first time at the level of state leaders.

However, the day before, it became known that Biden had cancelled his visit to Germany due to the powerful Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit the southern coast of the United States.

US officials said they were considering whether to reschedule the meeting.

