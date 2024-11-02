All Sections
Russia loses almost 1,300 soldiers in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 08:19
Russia loses almost 1,300 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 37 artillery systems and 28 UAVs on 1 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: In addition, the General Staff adjusted the Russian losses: the number of lost Russian UAVs increased by about 100 units.

The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 697,680 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 9,170 (+8) tanks;
  • 18,487 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,076 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,244 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 994 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,117 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,628 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,114 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,583 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

Casualties
