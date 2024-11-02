Russia loses almost 1,300 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 2 November 2024, 08:19
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 37 artillery systems and 28 UAVs on 1 November.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: In addition, the General Staff adjusted the Russian losses: the number of lost Russian UAVs increased by about 100 units.
Advertisement:
The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 697,680 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 9,170 (+8) tanks;
- 18,487 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,076 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,244 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 994 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,117 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,628 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,114 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,583 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!