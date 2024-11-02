Russia loses almost 1,300 soldiers in one day

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 37 artillery systems and 28 UAVs on 1 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: In addition, the General Staff adjusted the Russian losses: the number of lost Russian UAVs increased by about 100 units.

The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 697,680 (+1,270) military personnel;

9,170 (+8) tanks;

18,487 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

20,076 (+37) artillery systems;

1,244 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

994 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,117 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,628 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,114 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,583 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

