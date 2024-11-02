Russian drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people

A total of two civilians have been injured as a result of a Russian drone hitting a car in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 14:00, the occupiers attacked Chuhuiv district.

An enemy UAV hit a civilian car in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz.

Two civilians were injured. Civilian men, 33 and 61, suffered blast injuries; both were hospitalised".

