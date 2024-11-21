All Sections
Ukrainska pravda
Established by Georgiy Gongadze in 2000
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 14:34
updated
Air defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal
00:18
updated
Air defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
