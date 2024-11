Fire in Luhansk Oblast in May. Stock photo: Telegram Incident Luhansk

A drone attack was reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk in three districts of the city on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News) citing the Russian-controlled media outlet Luhansk 24

Quote: "It was noisy in occupied Luhansk."

Details: Public and Russian-controlled media reported the downing of 8 UAVs in three districts of the occupied city.

