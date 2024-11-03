Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Russian forces launched 96 attack UAVs and a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile on Ukraine on the night of 2-3 November. Ukrainian air defence units have confirmed destroying the missile and 66 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians fired the missile from Kursk Oblast and launched the drones from areas near the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, the Air Force reported that a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 66 UAVs had been shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

A further 27 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and another flew to Belarus.

Two attack UAVs are still in the air. Combat operations continue.

