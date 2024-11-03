All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 09:27
Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 66 Russian drones and a Kh-59/69 missile. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched 96 attack UAVs and a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile on Ukraine on the night of 2-3 November. Ukrainian air defence units have confirmed destroying the missile and 66 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians fired the missile from Kursk Oblast and launched the drones from areas near the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, the Air Force reported that a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 66 UAVs had been shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

A further 27 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and another flew to Belarus.

Two attack UAVs are still in the air. Combat operations continue.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air ForceShahed droneair defence
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's air defence destroys 31 drones and guided aerial missile at night
Russians attack Zatoka bridge with 43 drones and missiles at night
Russians launch 62 UAVs toward Ukraine: 33 downed and 25 disappear from radar
RECENT NEWS
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
17:55
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles
17:28
Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister
16:52
Senior Trump advisor says Zelenskyy must present "realistic vision for peace", claims "Crimea is gone"
16:20
Polish PM to meet with EU and NATO leaders to discuss war in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: