All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian PM says that if Trump wins, Europe will not be able to keep its "pro-war course" – media

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 3 November 2024, 13:50
Hungarian PM says that if Trump wins, Europe will not be able to keep its pro-war course – media
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that if Donald Trump wins the US elections, Europe will be unable to maintain its "pro-war course" – that is, the desire to aid Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.

Source: Orbán in an interview on state radio, writes Telex, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Orbán stated that by the end of the year, the world will be in different conditions, with "peaceful" forces in the majority. This transformation, he believes, will come with Donald Trump's victory.

Advertisement:

Orbán claims that if Trump is re-elected, "Europe will not be able to remain pro-war". He believes that Europe on its own will be unable to shoulder the burden of the war it was "irresponsibly dragged into", and that Europeans would also need to "adapt to the situation".

According to the Hungarian government's leader, this problem should be tackled in Budapest, where European leaders will convene next week for a European Political Community summit.

Orbán has frequently voiced his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential race. He met  Trump in July to discuss a "peace mission" to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, the "chance for peace" in Ukraine may improve.

In early October, the Hungarian prime minister said he would open many bottles of champagne if Trump returned to power in the United States.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanHungaryTrumpELECTIONS
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Orban
Orbán: Georgia avoided Ukraine's scenario thanks to its government
Ministers of 13 EU states criticise Hungarian PM's "premature visit" to Georgia
Protesters in Tbilisi boo Viktor Orbán, media report – videos
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: