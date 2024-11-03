Hungarian PM says that if Trump wins, Europe will not be able to keep its "pro-war course" – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that if Donald Trump wins the US elections, Europe will be unable to maintain its "pro-war course" – that is, the desire to aid Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.

Source: Orbán in an interview on state radio, writes Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán stated that by the end of the year, the world will be in different conditions, with "peaceful" forces in the majority. This transformation, he believes, will come with Donald Trump's victory.

Orbán claims that if Trump is re-elected, "Europe will not be able to remain pro-war". He believes that Europe on its own will be unable to shoulder the burden of the war it was "irresponsibly dragged into", and that Europeans would also need to "adapt to the situation".

According to the Hungarian government's leader, this problem should be tackled in Budapest, where European leaders will convene next week for a European Political Community summit.

Orbán has frequently voiced his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential race. He met Trump in July to discuss a "peace mission" to Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, the "chance for peace" in Ukraine may improve.

In early October, the Hungarian prime minister said he would open many bottles of champagne if Trump returned to power in the United States.

