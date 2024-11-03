Chechen leader rewards his daughter for "strengthening relations" with occupied Donetsk Oblast

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen head of state, has awarded his eldest daughter a medal for "strengthening relations" between the Chechen Republic and the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza citing the Grozny TV channel, Chechen State Television and Radio Company

Details: The TV channel reported that Kadyrov's eldest daughter was awarded for "merits related to strengthening cultural and friendly relations" between the Chechen Republic and the occupied DPR, as well as for "supporting the spirit" of the Russian forces.

Ayshat Kadyrova, 26, clarified on social media that she had received the medal In Memory of Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov.

For reference: Since 2021, Ayshat Kadyrova has headed the Ministry of Culture of the Chechen Republic, having been awarded the title of Honoured Worker of Culture of the region. She was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic for Social Affairs in October 2023.

In the same month, she was awarded the title of People's Artist of the Chechen Republic.

Ayshat Kadyrova now has at least seven awards.

