All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chechen leader rewards his daughter for "strengthening relations" with occupied Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 15:51
Chechen leader rewards his daughter for strengthening relations with occupied Donetsk Oblast
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with his daughter Ayshat Kadyrova. Photo: Ayshat Kadyrova on Instagram

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen head of state, has awarded his eldest daughter a medal for "strengthening relations" between the Chechen Republic and the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza citing the Grozny TV channel, Chechen State Television and Radio Company 

Details: The TV channel reported that Kadyrov's eldest daughter was awarded for "merits related to strengthening cultural and friendly relations" between the Chechen Republic and the occupied DPR, as well as for "supporting the spirit" of the Russian forces.

Advertisement:

Ayshat Kadyrova, 26, clarified on social media that she had received the medal In Memory of Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov.

For reference: Since 2021, Ayshat Kadyrova has headed the Ministry of Culture of the Chechen Republic, having been awarded the title of Honoured Worker of Culture of the region. She was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic for Social Affairs in October 2023.

In the same month, she was awarded the title of People's Artist of the Chechen Republic.

Advertisement:

Ayshat Kadyrova now has at least seven awards.

Support UP or become our patron!

KadyrovRussiaChechnyapropaganda
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
Kadyrov
Chechen leader changes his mind about not taking Ukrainian soldiers prisoner
Media publish satellite photos showing Special Forces University in Chechnya attacked by drones – photos
Chechen leader claims Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in drone attack on university in Chechnya
RECENT NEWS
10:42
EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv
10:10
Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: